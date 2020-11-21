Report: In the Middle East, $704M was invested across 564 different startups in 2019, compared to only $15M in five venture deals in 2009 (Damian Radcliffe/ZDNet)

Damian Radcliffe / ZDNet:
Report: In the Middle East, $704M was invested across 564 different startups in 2019, compared to only $15M in five venture deals in 2009 — The coronavirus is having an impact, but the Middle East’s startup scene is showing some unexpected trends. — At the end of last year, the Middle East’s startup scene was on the up and up.
