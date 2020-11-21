Remains of Two Killed in Vesuvius Eruption Are Discovered at Pompeii

ROME — Excavations at a suburban villa outside ancient Pompeii this month have recovered the remains of two original dwellers frozen in by an eruption of Mount Vesuvius one fateful morning nearly 2,000 years ago.

The unearthing of the two victims — whom archaeologists tentatively identified as a wealthy Pompeian landowner and a younger enslaved person — offered new insight into the eruption that buried the ancient Roman town, which has been a source of popular fascination since its rediscovery in the 18th century.

The finding is an “incredible font of knowledge for us,” said Massimo Osanna, the departing director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, said in a video issued by the Culture Ministry on Saturday. He noted that it was also “a touching discovery of great emotional impact.”

For one thing, the two were dressed in woolen clothing, adding credence to the belief that the eruption occurred in October of 79 A.D. rather than in August of that year as had previously been thought, Mr. Osanna said later in a telephone interview.