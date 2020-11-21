Ravens elevate Dez Bryant from practice squad

The Ravens will give Dez Bryant another opportunity. After not activating the veteran wide receiver last week, Baltimore will promote him ahead of Sunday’s game against Tennessee, per ESPN.com’s Field Yates.

Bryant did not see much action in his Ravens debut — Week 9 against the Colts — but any playing time marked a major step for the former Pro Bowler. Bryant missed all of the 2018 and ’19 seasons.

Having Bryant active gives the Ravens another option in the passing game. Baltimore has not come especially close to matching its 2019 offensive dominance, having lost multiple All-Pro O-linemen from that record-setting unit. This season, Lamar Jackson ranks 18th in QBR and has struggled to connect with his top targets. Baltimore’s passing attack ranks 31st in the NFL.

While the now-32-year-old Bryant should not be expected to show his Cowboys form, he does have three 1,000-yard seasons and two more 800-plus-yard campaigns on his resume. He will join Willie Snead as veteran targets available for Jackson on Sunday.