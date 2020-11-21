Quavo Shoots Down Reginae Carter Cheating Rumors

Migos rapper Quavo has denied rumors that he cheated on Saweetie with Reginae Carter.

During Thursday night’s Verzuz battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane, comedian Gerald Huston asked Quavo whether he was still sleeping with Reginae.

Social media then went frantic as the rumors continued to swirl — but Quavo stepped in quickly to shut it all down.

“Internet Crazy Man,” said Quavo. “Not Weezy Daughter No!” before adding a snowflake emoji, a crying emoji, and a fingers crossed emoji.

Reginae recently confirmed that she has reconciled with rapper boyfriend, YFN Lucci. Her fans blasted her for taking him back — but she took to her social media to silence her critics.

“First off i wanna apologize to not a single one of you mfs because this my world u just living in it! Go to hell,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’ve given up caring about how people perceive me. Being yourself is a revolutionary act in itself, embrace that.”