Quavo Shoots Down Reginae Carter Cheating Rumors

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Migos rapper Quavo has denied rumors that he cheated on Saweetie with Reginae Carter.

During Thursday night’s Verzuz battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane, comedian Gerald Huston asked Quavo whether he was still sleeping with Reginae.

Social media then went frantic as the rumors continued to swirl — but Quavo stepped in quickly to shut it all down.

“Internet Crazy Man,” said Quavo. “Not Weezy Daughter No!” before adding a snowflake emoji, a crying emoji, and a fingers crossed emoji.

