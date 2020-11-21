Home Entertainment Quando Rondo Releases King Von ‘Diss Track’; Chicago Promises Retaliation!!

Quando Rondo Releases King Von ‘Diss Track’; Chicago Promises Retaliation!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

On Friday afternoon, Quando Rondo released what many are calling a King Von diss track, has learned. And King Von’s family and friends are EXTREMELY UPSET over it.

The Georgia-bred rapper released a new track where he addresses his involvement in Von’s fatal shooting. Quando Rondo’s brother has been charged with shooting King Von, but he’s claiming self defense.

The title “of the new song seems to be a diss on the deceased legendary rapper Von himself. Von is best known for dropping three classic mixtapes, Crazy Story 1, Crazy Story 2, and Crazy Story 3.

Now Quando is calling his new track “End Of Story.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©