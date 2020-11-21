Profile of Vishal Garg, CEO of Better.com, who is fighting lawsuits that accuse him of fraud and misappropriation of funds at previous business ventures (David Jeans/Forbes)

David Jeans / Forbes:
Profile of Vishal Garg, CEO of Better.com, who is fighting lawsuits that accuse him of fraud and misappropriation of funds at previous business ventures — The $4 billion fintech startup is hurtling towards an IPO. But its volatile leader is fighting multiple lawsuits that could complicate his ambitions.
