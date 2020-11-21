Police Release Images Of Mo3’s Killer!!

Police have released images of the man they believe shot and killed rapper King Von.

They said that on the night of Mo3’s death, he was driving. on the interstate when a Black male suspect driving a possible 2014- 2015 Chevy Camaro, black in color, exited his vehicle and shot the victim.

was told the shooting caused a melee on the highway with other motorists scrambling to get away from the scene. The local rapper’s car ultimately crashing into the concrete barrier before coming to a halt.

Photo Credit: Dallas Police Department

The suspect then fled.

The man in the images can be seen exiting his vehicle and walking towards Mo3 with what appears to be a firearm in his hand. Crimestoppers is offering any information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

BOOSIE GIVES PARENTING ADVICE

Just days later, Boosie Badazz was also shot not far from where Mo3 was killed. The rumor is that they suspected he was in Dallas to avenge Mo3’s death.