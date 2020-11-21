Photos: Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain return from their vacay in the Maldives

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are quite open about the fact that they are in a relationship. The couple has been spotted together on several occasions. Tara has also been snapped spending time with Aadar’s family and going on functions and brunches with them. The duo was in Maldives since the past few days to celebrate Tara’s birthday and their pictures from the trip looking nothing short of dreamy.

Today, we snapped the couple as they returned to Mumbai together. Tara was dressed in a pair of camouflage pants and a black crop top, while Aadar opted for pair of well-fitted jeans and a greyish blue sweatshirt. Scroll through for all the pictures.