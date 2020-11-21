Photos: Nushrratt Bharuccha jets off from the city to begin shooting for Chhorii

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently riding high on the success to Chhalang. Her latest release has been receiving some rave reviews from the critics as well as the audience. But, looks like the actress is in no mood to halt. She has already shifted focus to her next film. Nushrratt was clicked earlier today as she left the city to begin shooting for her film Chhorii. The actress was dressed in a pair of black lowers and a one-shoulder rose pink top as she posed for the paparazzi before heading into the airport.

Nushrratt seemed excited to kick off another journey and we too wish the actress all the best for the project.