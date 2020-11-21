Penn State off to historically bad start in 2020 season

The Penn State Nittany Lions lost at home 41-21 to Iowa on Saturday and are off to a historically bad start to the season.

Ranked No. 8 when they began playing this season, the Nittany Lions are now 0-5 for the first time in school history. They lost in controversial fashion to Indiana in their opener, and it’s been all downhill since then.

Will Levis got the start at quarterback and went 13-of-16 for 106 yards but lost two fumbles. He was benched for Sean Clifford, who went 13-of-22 for 174 yards and two interceptions. No matter the quarterback, the team turned the ball over. That was the big issue, according to coach James Franklin.