Parabolic rally ‘a real possibility’ after Ethereum price surges to $547 By Cointelegraph

Parabolic rally ‘a real possibility’ after Ethereum price surges to $547
The price of Ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of , has surpassed $547. Following the breakout, traders are pinpointing several key resistance levels in the near term.
In the short term, traders generally foresee $600 as the major resistance area for Ether as it marked the beginning of a bearish trend starting in May 2018. As such, $600 could act as an area of interest for sellers.
