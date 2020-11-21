NSW to open border to Victoria from midnight after recording 15 days free from locally-acquired COVID-19

The border between Victoria and NSW will be opened from midnight tonight after no local cases were recorded in NSW for the past 15 days.

In Victoria a locally-acquired case has not been registered for 23 days.

From tomorrow, NSW will have no restrictions imposed on any of its borders. The Queensland government still has restrictions once you cross over.

Borders will be opened from midnight tonight. (Alex Ellinghausen)

“New South Wales now will be the only state or territory which welcomes everybody from every state in Australia, also New Zealanders as well,” said NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

“So we are a free border community in New South Wales.”

Ms Berejiklian said she had made a commitment to lift the border restriction as soon as she felt it was safe for visitors to return.

“I also made a commitment to the communities, but to our residents across both states, that would lift the border as soon as we thought it was safe to do so,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“So I feel more confident today than when we actually made the decision. But it does take hard work.

“I know that the residents of New South Wales will continue to be COVID safe, that’s what sets us apart from the rest of the country – our QR codes and our social distancing.”

NSW records no new cases of locally-acquired COVID-19 overnight

Overnight NSW recorded no new cases of locally-acquired COVID-19, marking the 15th day in a row to do so.

The state did record 11 new cases total, all in overseas travellers who are currently in hotel quarantine.

More than 12,000 tests have been conducted in the past hours and almost 3.4 million tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.

NSW’s state death toll currently stands at 55 people.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348