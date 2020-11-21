Nicki Minaj Announces HBO Series About Her Life!!

Nicki Minaj announced that she would soon be dropping a docuseries about her life on HBO MAX.

According to a press release, THE documentary series “will explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey.”

“I am beyond grateful & excited to share this news with you guys today,” she wrote to Instagram. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have #HBOMAX on board to help me tell my story in this delicate & memorable way. A way that my fans will love forever. This doc is next level. I can promise you that.”

Director Michael John Warren said in a statement: “I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika. I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honour to be entrusted with this dynamic story.”