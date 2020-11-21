New wireless charging tech may make stylus pens more popular in smartphones – Latest News

When it comes to smartphones with stylus pens, Samsung’s Galaxy Note series is the only popular option. However, this may change with a new wireless charging technology that uses NFC to charge the stylus. Apart from design constraints, the most common problem that smartphone brands face is charging the stylus.

The stylus pen usually requires being in contact with the device to charge its battery. This becomes a problem as if the stylus pen runs out of battery, the user needs to stop working with it and wait for it to get charged. But this will change with a new wireless technology that uses NFC to charge the battery of the stylus.

To enable this technology, theNFC Forum and the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding that points out a collaboration plan to allow USI members to integrate the NFC Forum’s Near Field Communications (NFC) Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) in their products.

The integration of WLC will allow rechargeable USI styluses to be wirelessly charged with a smartphone, mobile computing device or other NFC charging device at a power transfer rate of up to one watt.

The WLC enables a single antenna in an NFC-enabled device to manage both communications and charging. “This solution makes it easier and more convenient to charge low-power IoT devices such as smart watches, fitness trackers, wireless earbuds, and other consumer devices like active styluses. The NFC communication technology also allows for setup and configuration of the active stylus while it is being charged,” as per an official statement.

