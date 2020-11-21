New iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe now available to order for $129

Apple’s new iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe is now available to order. The accessory was first announced alongside the iPhone 12 lineup back in October, but it’s now available to order via the Apple Online Store for $129.

The Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 is designed to hold your device while it’s not in use. There’s a small cutout on the front that allows you to see the time on your iPhone 12’s display, as well as a leather strap at the bottom. When you need to charge your iPhone 12, you can connect a MagSafe charger to the back of the Leather Sleeve.

Here’s how Apple describes the new Leather Sleeve with MagSafe:

Enjoy the look and feel of your iPhone while still getting the protection you want with the iPhone Leather Sleeve with MagSafe. Made from specially tanned and finished European leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The sleeve fits snugly around the curves of your iPhone and protects it from scratches and drops, without adding bulk. Inside, there’s a pocket for your credit card or ID, and it comes with a matching strap so that you can keep it close at hand, wherever you go. This sleeve is made with high-quality, supple leather to protect your iPhone. Leather is a natural material and like a fine leather belt, it may show creases, marks, or a patina over time. Interaction with MagSafe accessories will leave slight imprints.

Unfortunately, we’re still awaiting the release of the MagSafe Duo Charger, which will provide a two-in-one design for charging an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time.

The Leather Sleeve with MagSafe is available for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you buy today, the first orders are slated to arrive in mid-December according to Apple.

