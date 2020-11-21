Movie Couples That Are Together In Real Life

We asked the Community to tell us which movie couples they were shocked to find out are together IRL. Here’s what they said:
1.
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar
2.
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
3.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem
4.
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes
5.
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone
6.
Andrew Rannells and Tuc Watkins
7.
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz
8.
Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz
9.
Jamie Bell and Kate Mara
10.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
11.
Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan
12.
Rose Byrne and Bobby Canavale
13.
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander
14.
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek
15.
Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman
16.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
17.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
18.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
19.
And finally, Wayne Allwine and Russi Taylor
Did your favorite movie couple make the list? Let us know in the comments!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!