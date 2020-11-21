Movie Couples That Are Together In Real Life

We asked the Community to tell us which movie couples they were shocked to find out are together IRL. Here’s what they said:

1.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar

2.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody


Richard Cartwright / Getty Images

What they starred in together: The Oranges

When they got together: They met on set of The Oranges in 2010 and then got married in 2014. Together, they have two kids. Most recently, Adam also appeared on Leighton’s series Single Parents and played her character’s ex-husband.

—jeroy

3.

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem


Laurent Koffel / Getty Images

What they starred in together: Vicky Cristina Barcelona

When they got together: They originally met in 1992 but didn’t begin dating until 2007. Then, they got married in 2010 and have two kids together.

—Spencer Althouse

4.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes


Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

What they starred in together: The Place Beyond the Pines

When they got together: They’d met years before The Place Beyond the Pines began filming, but started dating quietly after working on the movie together. Together, they have two kids, Esmeralda and Amada.

—alllysia

5.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

6.

Andrew Rannells and Tuc Watkins

7.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Image

What they starred in together: Dream House

When they got together: They met at college but didn’t start dating until 2010 after working together on Dream House, and got married in 2011. They have one child together, and both have children from previous relationships.

—Taylor Owens

8.

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz

9.

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara


Michael Kovac / Getty Images

What they starred in together: Fantastic Four

When they got together: In 2015, they announced that they were dating, and in 2017 they got married. In 2019, they surprised the world with a photo of their baby daughter.

—allydelarge

10.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

What they starred in together: Ali

When they got together: They actually met in 1994 on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when she auditioned for the role of Will’s girlfriend, but she didn’t get the part. They began dating soon after and got married in 1997. They have two kids, Jaden and Willow. In 2020, they also shared that they went through a brief separation in 2016, but have reconciled and are still together today.

— Spencer Althouse

11.

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan


Noam Galai / Getty Images

What they starred in together: Ruby Sparks

When they got together: They actually started dating in 2007 after meeting each other while working on a play. Later on, they wrote the screenplay for Ruby Sparks together. Together, they have one daughter, Alma Bay.

—kalliludgate

12.

Rose Byrne and Bobby Canavale


Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

What they starred in together: Adult Beginners

When they got together: They were introduced by a mutual friend and they started dating in 2012, while Rose was still on the series Damages. Together, they have two kids, Rocco and Rafa.

—justanotherfangirl101

13.

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

What they starred in together: The Light Between Oceans

When they got together: They met on set during The Light Between Oceans and fell for each other immediately. They got married in 2017.

—annaparis16

14.

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What they starred in together: Bohemian Rhapsody

When they got together: After months of speculation, in 2018, a source finally announced they fell for each other while filming Bohemian Rhapsody and have been happily dating ever since.

—Lauren Garafano

15.

Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

What they starred in together: Matilda

When they got together: They first met back in 1971, when Rhea saw a friend in the play The Shrinking Bride, which Danny was also in. They moved in together a few weeks after meeting and then got married in 1982. Though they did separate in 2017, Rhea has confirmed that they are still legally married and she will not be divorcing Danny. She’s also said that they’ve become even closer after separating than they were during the height of their romantic relationship.

—audreykimm

16.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

17.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What they starred in together: Overboard

When they got together: They first met in 1966 while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, but didn’t start dating until after reconnecting on the set of Swing Shift. They have one child together, Wyatt Russell, but both also have kids from their previous relationships.

—alysaurus688

18.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

19.

And finally, Wayne Allwine and Russi Taylor


Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

What they starred in together: They were the voice actors for Mickey and Minnie Mouse

When they got together: They met after Russi was cast as Minnie and hit it off immediately, even though both were married to other people at the time. A couple of years later, they met again for a project and both happened to be single, so they finally started dating. They got married in 1991.

—hiitsnicetomeetyou

Did your favorite movie couple make the list? Let us know in the comments!

