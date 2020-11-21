Moniece Slaughter Continues To Deny Skin Bleaching Allegations

Moniece Slaughter, former star of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, sat down for a recent interview where she addressed rumors she bleached her skin.

She is adamant she has not bleached her skin.

“I feel like that’s just pure ignorance. I feel like everyone’s entitled to their opinions, but public figures are people,” she told TheJasmineBRAND.

She continued: “It wasn’t until I got to high school that one of my friends from first grade, her name is Aaron Levy. I’ll never forget it we were walking through the building and we made sure we got lockers next to each other. This girl named Janisha Green, she would wear the sock bun and the airbrushed shirts and she had the lollipop in there with the tube socks and she was very animated and boisterous. She came down the hallway one day right before our honors English Composition II class and Aaron looked at me and said ‘I’m so glad you’re not like them’ and that was my first time really stopping and thinking like what does that even mean? You know I’m Black…”