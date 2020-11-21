Mike Tyson Defends Zaya Wade, Dwyane Wade Thanks Him

A few weeks ago, boxing legend Mike Tyson sat down with rapper Boosie Badazz for a 45-minute conversation on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.
In the talk, Mike first called out Boosie Badazz for his comments about gay people, to which the rapper replied. “A lot of the times, I need to shut the fuck up.”
“So, why don’t you?” Mike replied. “Do you think because you disrespect [gay people] it furthers yourself from being homosexual?”
After saying he’s “straight as an arrow,” Boosie brought up Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya, who is trans.
“I commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because it’s a child. That’s why I got offended. If it was a motherfuckin’ 19-year-old, 18-year-old grown person […], but I felt like, that’s a child. I felt like a child at 12, can’t make that decision. That’s how I feel. I just feel like, that was going too far. You calling ‘him’ a ‘her.'”
“I agree with you, right, but check this out: Who the fuck am I to say anything? What I think don’t mean a motherfuckin’ thing.”
“Who the fuck are we to make a comment about somebody else’s life? Who are you? What happened to you that made you think you can make a comment about somebody else’s life? I used to think I could make a comment about somebody else’s life.”
The rapper replied, “My mama said the same thing, that ‘Who am I to make a comment about somebody else’s life?’ But, I said it, and I stand on what I said.”
“Really? Fuck,” Mike said. “I realized about myself, sometimes I have to say, ‘Fuck, I’m wrong.'”
Well, during an interview with Central Ave, Dwyane was asked, “What did you think about Mike Tyson defending your family when he spoke up?”
“I actually talked to Mike about that earlier in the pandemic,” he said. “We had a conversation and I appreciated it.”
“He’s someone who’s learned from this journey of life. He’s one of those people — he’s so smart, he’s so educated and knowledgeable about life and for him to drop that nugget on the world, to me, it was great to hear him say that.”
“I understand everyone has their own path, their own journey, toward accepting things,” he said.
“So, I’ve never come out and said anything to anyone that feels a certain way about me or someone else in my family because they don’t know us, they don’t know our heart,” he continued. “They definitely don’t know Zaya. All I do is what my mama say — just pray for them.”
Yes, Dwyane! Thank you for always being an example of how fathers — and humans in general — should be.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!