Michael B. Jordan Is Joining OnlyFans

Bradley Lamb
“I’m actually going to start one.”


Randy Holmes / Getty Images

Ahem, I’d like to go on the record and say that Michael has always been certified as the sexiest man alive in my book.

As if his new title weren’t enough, the actor also revealed that he’s planning to start an OnlyFans account!

When Jimmy commented on Michael’s new mustache, the Creed actor joked that he was preparing to challenge Steve Harvey to a “mustache-off.”


Randy Holmes / Getty Images

As for what inspired his new look, Michael said, “I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that. So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow.”

“His name is Murphy! We call him Murph for short!” the 33-year-old quipped.

After Jimmy predicted that he could probably make “$250,000 a year if [his] mustache had an OnlyFans account,” Michael said, “I’m actually going to start one, but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down.”


Randy Holmes / Getty Images

Showing the goods for charity? We love to see it.

I mean, the thought of getting more content like this…

…we are truly NOT WORTHY!!!

No word on when Michael — and Murphy — will be making their OnlyFans debut, but until then, enjoy this footage from their People magazine shoot.

