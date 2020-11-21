Michael B. Jordan Is Joining OnlyFans

“I’m actually going to start one.”
As if his new title weren’t enough, the actor also revealed that he’s planning to start an OnlyFans account!
When Jimmy commented on Michael’s new mustache, the Creed actor joked that he was preparing to challenge Steve Harvey to a “mustache-off.”
As for what inspired his new look, Michael said, “I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that. So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow.”
“His name is Murphy! We call him Murph for short!” the 33-year-old quipped.
After Jimmy predicted that he could probably make “$250,000 a year if [his] mustache had an OnlyFans account,” Michael said, “I’m actually going to start one, but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down.”
I mean, the thought of getting more content like this…
…we are truly NOT WORTHY!!!
No word on when Michael — and Murphy — will be making their OnlyFans debut, but until then, enjoy this footage from their People magazine shoot.
