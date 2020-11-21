Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent Reunite for New TV Comedy ‘Family Affair’

Instagram

The ‘Be Without You’ singer and the ‘In Da Club’ rapper are teaming up again to produce a new television project which is named after her 2001 hit single.

Mary J. Blige is reteaming with 50 Cent to develop a new TV comedy.

The hip-hop superstars will produce “Family Affair“, which will follow an R&B musician who is suddenly forced to take on a new parental role to raise his sister’s four children.

The project, which shares the same title as Blige’s hit 2001 song, will be written by Devon and Ranada Shepard, who will also serve as executive producers.

It has been given a pilot order by bosses at U.S. network ABC.

Blige and 50 are already close colleagues as the singer stars on the “Power” spin-off, “Power Book II: Ghost“, which the “In Da Club” rapper executive produces.

The crime drama series was picked up for a second season in September (20) following a record-breaking premiere on U.S. cable network Starz.

In addition to “Ghost”, Starz ordered three more spin-offs, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan“, “Power Book IV: Influence“, and “Power Book V: Force” as the original show concluded in 2019 after six seasons. Unfortunately, production on “Ghost” and “Raising Kanan” was put on hold earlier this year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ghost” continues where the original series leaves off while “Raising Kanan” is set as a prequel series to follow Kanan Stark during the ’90s, “Influence” is expected to revolve around the character of Rashad Tate, and “Force” is going to chronicle the story of Tommy Egan leaving New York for good.