Man survives 10 metre fall down cliff face

A man has escaped with only minor injuries after falling 10 metres down a cliff face in Sydney’s east early this morning.

The 25-year-old fell from a cliff face on Military Road in North Bondi at around 6.30am.

He was conscious following the fall but is believed to have injured his lower back.

A delicate rescue operation to rescue the injured man from 10 metres down the cliff face. ()

Six ambulance crews rushed to the scene and treated the man for a suspected back injury.

Emergencies responders conducted a delicate rescue operation to lift the man from the base of the cliff to safety on a stretcher.

He was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital in a CareFlight helicopter for treatment for a suspected back injury.

The 25-year-old was pulled to safety on a stretcher. ()

“It’s unbelievable this man only suffered minor injuries,” NSW Ambulance’s Inspector Mick Corlis said.

“We know it’s tempting to go near the cliff edge but please be aware of your surroundings.