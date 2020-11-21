Man survives 10 metre fall down cliff face

A man has escaped with only minor injuries after falling 10 metres down a cliff face in Sydney’s east early this morning.
The 25-year-old fell from a cliff face on Military Road in North Bondi at around 6.30am.
He was conscious following the fall but is believed to have injured his lower back.
Six ambulance crews rushed to the scene and treated the man for a suspected back injury.
Emergencies responders conducted a delicate rescue operation to lift the man from the base of the cliff to safety on a stretcher.
He was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital in a CareFlight helicopter for treatment for a suspected back injury.
“It’s unbelievable this man only suffered minor injuries,” NSW Ambulance’s Inspector Mick Corlis said.
“We know it’s tempting to go near the cliff edge but please be aware of your surroundings.
“This had the potential to end tragedy.”