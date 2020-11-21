Man drowns, kids rescued after trio swept off rocks on NSW South Coast

A man has died and two children have been rescued after the trio were swept off rocks into the ocean on the NSW South Coast this evening.

Emergency crews were called to Woonona Beach off Kulburra Road at about 5.40pm after reports several people had been swept into the ocean.

Bystanders used jet skis and surfboards to help get the children back to shore, but the man, aged in his 40s was pulled unconscious from the water.

NSW Ambulance officers performed CPR on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.