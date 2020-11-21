Lukas Gage Hears Director Bad-Mouth Him

A+ handling of the situation.
If you’ve watched Euphoria, you know up-and-coming actor Lukas Gage.
Well on Friday, he was auditioning for an unnamed part via Zoom when something pretty unexpected happened.
He heard the director talking shit about him/his apartment, not knowing he wasn’t muted. “These poor people live in these tiny apartments…” the director said in a mocking tone.
“Like, I’m looking at his background, and he’s got his TV…” he added. Thankfully, Lukas cut him off before any more shit-talking continued.
“Yeah, it’s a shitty apartment,” Lukas said.
“Give me this job so I can get a better one,” he said. PERIOD!
The director apologized immediately, saying “I’m so, so sorry. I’m mortified.”
“Listen, I’m living in a four-by-four box, it’s fine,” Lukas replied. “Just give me the job and we’ll be fine.”
YESSS, LUKAS. You handled that perfectly.
Other actors came to Lukas’ defense on Twitter, and it was honestly really great to see:
Ok, g2g find out who that director was. Bye!
