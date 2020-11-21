Lukas Gage Hears Director Bad-Mouth Him

Bradley Lamb
A+ handling of the situation.

If you’ve watched Euphoria, you know up-and-coming actor Lukas Gage.

Well on Friday, he was auditioning for an unnamed part via Zoom when something pretty unexpected happened.

He heard the director talking shit about him/his apartment, not knowing he wasn’t muted. “These poor people live in these tiny apartments…” the director said in a mocking tone.

“Like, I’m looking at his background, and he’s got his TV…” he added. Thankfully, Lukas cut him off before any more shit-talking continued.

“Yeah, it’s a shitty apartment,” Lukas said.

“Give me this job so I can get a better one,” he said. PERIOD!

The director apologized immediately, saying “I’m so, so sorry. I’m mortified.”

“Listen, I’m living in a four-by-four box, it’s fine,” Lukas replied. “Just give me the job and we’ll be fine.”

YESSS, LUKAS. You handled that perfectly.

Other actors came to Lukas’ defense on Twitter, and it was honestly really great to see:

Holy fuck I thought this was a bit! Absolutely disgraceful behaviour, sorry @lukasgage, you handled that with class 💕 https://t.co/b41hp9K46Z

Since @lukasgage is going viral on film twitter for being the graceful, quick-thinking sweetheart he is, I’d like to add for any (non-asshole) director’s looking that he’s also a delight to work with, funny, talented and a blast on set. Hire this man! https://t.co/Sjai5jqury

Thank u @lukasgage for posting this. Actors have to walk out on the plank and be open and vulnerable in an audition and too often the people on the other side have 0 regard for what that takes and how personal it is. fuck 'em. (also that room is nice &amp; u handled that v well) https://t.co/7ZeVhuW3lF

Ok, g2g find out who that director was. Bye!

