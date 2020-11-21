LSU wins ‘The Boot’ with blocked kick

LSU Athletics

Photo: AP Photo/Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU freshman quarterback TJ Finley connected with Jaray Jenkins for a 13-yard touchdown with less than four minutes to play, and Jay Ward blocked a potential game-tying field goal with 84 second to play to give the Tigers a 27-24 victory over Arkansas on a rainy Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Finley, who started for the third-straight game in place of an injured Myles Brennan, finished 27-of-42 passing for 271 yards with two touchdowns and no interception. LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price ran a career-high 24 times for 104 yards and with a 1-yard touchdown run that was setup by linebacker Jabril Cox’ 36-yard interception return in the second quarter.

Head coach Ed Orgeron improved to 5-0 against Arkansas and 12-0 in games following a loss at LSU. His defense forced seven drives of three-or-fewer plays, while the Tigers offense dominated time of possession at 41:43. LSU converted 12-of-23 third downs while Arkansas was 0-for-10.

Eight LSU receivers caught passes led by Terrace Marshall Jr.’s seven catches for 57 yards. Racey McMath had three catches for 48 yards including a 30-yard touchdown reception, while Jenkins finished with three grabs for 43 yards and the game-winning score.

Arkansas (3-5) took a 21-20 lead late in the third quarter. However, an LSU defense playing the final quarter without starting cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. (injury) and Eli Ricks (targeting ejection) gave the Tigers a chance for their first fourth-quarter comeback victory since Cole Tracy’s walk-off field goal at Auburn in 2018.

Ward, a reserve cornerback who saw extensive action after Ricks’ ejection, recorded LSU’s first blocked field goal since Austin Deculus against Miami in 2018.

Razorbacks’ quarterback Feleipe Franks used big gains to amass 339 passing yards on 17-of-26 passing with a touchdown and an interception. Mike Woods led the way with four catches for 140 yards, while Treylon Burks added five receptions, 90 yards and a 65-yard touchdown. Franks was the Hogs leading rusher with 43 net yards on 14 carries including a 10-yard touchdown run just before halftime.

UP NEXT

LSU is next scheduled to face Texas A,amp;M at 6 p.m. CT on Nov. 28 in Bryan-College Station, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN and broadcast by the LSU Sports Radio Network beginning at 4 p.m. CT