Look at Nikki Bella’s Adorable Family Pics in Honor of Her Birthday

It’s time to wish the Bellas a happy birthday!

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are turning 37 today, Saturday, Nov. 21, and we’re celebrating by looking back at the sweetest photos of their families—both of which have recently grown by one.

This past year has been particularly special for Nikki, as the Total Bellas star not only welcomed her first child with Artem Chigvintsev—a baby boy, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev—but the couple also got engaged!

Artem delivered a heartwarming birthday message on The Bellas Podcast, telling his fiancée, “Nicole, I love you so, so much. You have no idea. You make me a better person, a better man.”

“And this is your first birthday as a mom, and I just want to say you exceeded every single expectation out there,” the Dancing With the Stars pro continued. “People have no idea how much effort you put into Matteo and into our relationship. And Matteo and I could not be happier.”