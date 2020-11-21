Learn a language through 30 mini-games with FunEasyLearn, now 84% off

You’re going to want a case for the Surface Duo to keep it looking great



The options may be slim-pickings at the moment, but what can you really expect from a first-generation device like the Microsoft Surface Duo. This dual-screen wielding monster aims to make you more productive with a unique hinge system that we haven’t seen elsewhere. But do yourself a favor, and get a case so that even a little bit of dust won’t hinder your experience.