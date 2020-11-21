Key Bitcoin price metric shows pro traders are nervous about $19K BTC By Cointelegraph

Key Bitcoin price metric shows pro traders are nervous about $19K BTC
This week (BTC) price rallied to a new 3 year high at $18,965, leading investors to believe a new all-time high above $20,000 is on the cards.
While these are exciting times, data does show that some professional investors feel antsy about the price at these levels and the absence of retail FOMO has some calling for a sharp pullback.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.