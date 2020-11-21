Key Bitcoin price metric shows pro traders are nervous about $19K BTC By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Key Bitcoin price metric shows pro traders are nervous about $19K BTC

This week (BTC) price rallied to a new 3 year high at $18,965, leading investors to believe a new all-time high above $20,000 is on the cards.

While these are exciting times, data does show that some professional investors feel antsy about the price at these levels and the absence of retail FOMO has some calling for a sharp pullback.

Bitcoin price (USD) at Bitstamp. Source: TradingView
BTC 3-month futures contract premium, January 2020. Source: Skew
BTC 3-month futures contract premium. Source: Skew
Huobi BTC top traders long-to-short ratio. Source: Huobi
Binance BTC top traders long-to-short ratio. Source: Binance