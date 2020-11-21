Kevin Hart Claps Back At Tariq Nasheed: Why Should Your Feedback Matter?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Kevin Hart Tariq Nasheed had a brief Twitter exchange following Tariq offering Kevin a poor review for his new Netflix standup.

“I like Kevin Hart….. real cool guy… But his new #Netflix stand up special #ZeroFsGiven was NOT funny….. I had to just cut it off after 10 mins,” Tariq wrote.

Kevin caught wind of the tweet and responded:

“Please remind me why your feedback should matter again? I think I’ve done pretty well for myself by doing this comedy that’s NOT funny….Good luck to you and whatever it is that you do tho….Power to the people,” he wrote, adding a flexed biceps emoji.

