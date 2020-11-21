Kelsey Nicole Disses Megan Thee Stallion: I Would Never Want A Soul Like Hers!!

Kelsey Nicole, the former best friend of Megan Thee Stallion, is not happy about Meg dissing her on her new album.

“Who you takin’ shots at, goofy-ass bitch?/Watchin’ me succeed from your knees, suckin’ dick/I know you want attention from the n*ggas that I get/I’m a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place,” Meg raps on “Shots Fired.”

Kelsey took to social media to reply to someone quoting lyrics from the song, writing: “Lol I would never want a soul like hers. Face & body don’t mean sh*t. Relax.”

