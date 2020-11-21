Kelsey Nicole Disses Megan Thee Stallion: I Would Never Want A Soul Like Hers!!

Kelsey Nicole, the former best friend of Megan Thee Stallion, is not happy about Meg dissing her on her new album.

“Who you takin’ shots at, goofy-ass bitch?/Watchin’ me succeed from your knees, suckin’ dick/I know you want attention from the n*ggas that I get/I’m a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place,” Meg raps on “Shots Fired.”

Kelsey took to social media to reply to someone quoting lyrics from the song, writing: “Lol I would never want a soul like hers. Face & body don’t mean sh*t. Relax.”

Last week, Megan interview with GQ was published online where she alleged that former boyfriend Tory Lanez, tried to offer her hush money after allegedly shooting her in both of her feet.

TORY LANEZ ADDRESSES SHOOTING RUMORS

“This [is] like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me,” she said in the interview.