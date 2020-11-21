Justin Bieber’s 10 Biggest Accomplishments in the Last 10 Years

7. The Bieber Effect

In 2017, Bieber jumped on a remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s “Despacito,” helping propel the track to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The success marked the first time a song sung primarily in Spanish had reached No. 1 in the U.S. in over 20 years, following in the footsteps of Los del Rio‘s 1996 hit “Macarena.” The song would spend 16 weeks atop the chart, tying the record held by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men‘s “One Sweet Day.” (That record would, of course, be broken by Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” in 2019.) The song became the first Latin song to receive a diamond certification from the RIAA, eventually going on to unseat “Baby” as the highest-certified single of all-time in the U.S.

“Despacito” also helped Bieber make another bit of history himself. Reaching the chart’s peak a week after “I’m the One,” his collab with DJ Khaled, did the same, it made him the first artist to ever notch new No. 1s in back-to-back weeks.