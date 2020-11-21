Jeezy Says Recent Rap Killings Inspired Peace Talks On Verzuz

For a few moments during Thursday night’s Verzuz, it seemed that Gucci Mane and Jeezy were close to coming to blows — but a speech from Jeezy turned it all around.

During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Jeezy explained why he decided to squash the beef with Gucci once and for all.

GUCCI DISSES JEEZY’S DEAD HOMIE

“I just had to make a decision,” he said. “It’s going to be about what I see going on and how I can contribute and let people understand it’s bigger than us. For all the things you see, that King Von thing really touched me. I know [Lil] Durk well and it was surreal to get that call. Them kids. It ain’t gotta be that way. It was a lot of that. What happened to Mo3, what happened to Boosie. It was a crazy weekend.”

He continued, “You’re just watching all these things happen and you’re just like, ‘Damn, this is real? It’s an unselfish moment. It’s like a catch-22 because you have some people like, I don’t know what to tell you, I’m rich, I’m grown and I wanna see all of y’all live to be in a position like myself. It was real, bro. We could have walked away and it could have been all bad.”