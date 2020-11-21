Jeezy Says Recent Rap Killings Inspired Peace Talks On Verzuz

For a few moments during Thursday night’s Verzuz, it seemed that Gucci Mane and Jeezy were close to coming to blows — but a speech from Jeezy turned it all around.

During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Jeezy explained why he decided to squash the beef with Gucci once and for all.

“I just had to make a decision,” he said. “It’s going to be about what I see going on and how I can contribute and let people understand it’s bigger than us. For all the things you see, that King Von thing really touched me. I know [Lil] Durk well and it was surreal to get that call. Them kids. It ain’t gotta be that way. It was a lot of that. What happened to Mo3, what happened to Boosie. It was a crazy weekend.”

