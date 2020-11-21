iPhones can now recognize any song with just a tap, how to set it up

Remember the Shazam app which was quite the rage a few years back? It could with a single tap identify songs that were being played around you. Apple acquired Shazam for $400 million in 2018 but it’s only now that Shazam’s functionalities have come to the fore on the iPhone. Now, on an iPhone, you can simply with a tap recognise a song that’s been playing. Here we tell you how to do it:

Things to note:

iPhone must be running iOS 14.2 or above. If not, follow these steps:



Go to Settings, click on the General tab



Now, under software update, see if your iPhone is updated



If not, update to 14.2 or above



Once your iPhone is updated to iOS 14.2 or above, follow these simple steps to recognise any song.

1. Open Settings on iPhone



3. Scroll down and you will see ‘More’ option



4. Here you will see the option Music Recognition



5. Tap the green ‘+’ icon next to Music Recognition



6. The Music Recognition will be added to the Control Centre.



That’s about it. Next time you are listening to a song and can’t seem to recognise it, go to Control Centre and use the Music Recognition feature.



The cool thing with this feature is that it works with headphones as well. If you are listening to a playlist and can’t seem to know a song, you can just this feature to do so.

