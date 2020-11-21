Hurricanes Iota and Eta deal Honduras a catastrophic double-blow

Tropical Storm Eta and Hurricane Iota have landed Honduras and much of Central America a catastrophic double-blow.

The destruction of people”s homes and their agricultural land has created a natural disaster that rivals the worst the region has ever suffered.

Some people said the damage was worse than Mitch in 2018, one of the worst hurricanes ever.

“We were hit by Mitch, in that instance, the house didn’t get covered in water, I saved all the things upstairs, they didn’t get covered in that instance I managed to do something. But in this instance, we weren’t expecting this” said Ofelia Bautista as she surveyed her mud engulfed home near the Honduran city of San Pedo Sula on Friday.

Together Eta and Iota have killed around 100 Hondurans and local analysts estimate the damage will cost the country more than 10 billion dollars (€8.5 billion)

Between 1966 and 2020 Honduras has suffered dozens of hurricanes, storms and tropical depressions, which have caused serious damage to its infrastructure and fragile economy.

In 1998, Hurricane Mitch left more than 5,000 dead in Honduras. It damaged agriculture, livestock and many industries, and cost the country around four billion dollars.

Back then a big international relief effort was mounted and billions of dollars spent on cleaning up and rebuilding.

But this around the world is consumed with the COVID-19 pandemic, and with economies stuttering, there is little likelihood of much aid money being pledged by the developed countries.

US President Trump, who remains in power until January, is also not expected to intervene.