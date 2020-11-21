How to earn a profit mining Bitcoin and Ether By Cointelegraph

Jumping into the pool: How to earn a profit mining Bitcoin and Ether



For the past several months, miners around the world have been extremely active, which can be seen through spikes in hash rates that coincided with a significant increase in the prices of cryptocurrencies. At the beginning of 2020, Ether (ETH) could be bought for $130, and now, ETH has reached $500. The king of cryptocurrencies, (BTC), added almost a cool $10,000 to its price.

So, how can users engage with the industry? What has been obvious for some time now is that solo mining is not the way to go. For Bitcoin, Ether and every major altcoin, the blockchain is built in such a way that the complexity of finding blocks is constantly increasing, which means that a pair of GPU cards is not powerful enough to generate one block.

F2Pool

Poolin

BTC.com

AntPool

SparkPool

Ethermine

SpiderPool

Nanopool

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph