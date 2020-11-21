Hilary Duff In Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news: Hilary Duff is in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.


Presley Ann / Getty Images

Posting on her Instagram story, the Younger star said that she was currently on day two.

She also shared that she’s reading Cazzie David’s new book, No One Asked For This — which seems like a pretty great way to pass the time, ngl.


Hilary Duff / Via Instagram: @hilaryduff

This may be a reach, but did she pick the grey hoodie so she could match the book cover??

Recently, we know she’s been in New York filming the new season of Younger.


Kevy, Jwny / JosiahW / BACKGRID

I have no idea what the trash bags are about, TBH.

In case you didn’t know, the CDC recommends that you stay home for 14 days after you’ve been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Wishing a COVID-free quarantine for Hilary and her family!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR