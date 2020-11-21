Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in December 2020

Disney detailed the upcoming content arriving on its Disney+ streaming service in Canada next month. Read on for the full list of new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in December:
December 4
- Brain Games (season 5, 6)
- Diana: In her Own Words
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
- Epic
- Eragon
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- We Bought A Zoo
- Godmothered [Disney+ Original]
- The Mandalorian – Chapter 14 [Disney+ Original]
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began [Disney+ Original]
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – ‘Keep on Rollin’ and ‘The Big Good Wolf’ [Disney+ Original]
December 11th
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special [Disney+ Original]
- Safety [Disney+ Original]
- The Mandalorian – Chapter 15 [Disney+ Original]
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs [Disney+ Original]
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – ‘The Brave Little Squire’ and ‘An Ordinary Date’ [Disney+ Original]
December 18th
- Disney Parks Sunrise Series (season 1)
- Jingle All The Way
- Jingle All The Way 2
- Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
- On Pointe [Disney+ Original]
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log [Disney+ Original]
- Dory’s Reef Cam [Disney+ Original]
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World [Disney+ Original]
- The Mandalorian – Chapter 16 (finale) [Disney+ Original]
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – ‘Supermarket Scramble’ and ‘Just the Four of Us’ (winter finale) [Disney+ Original]
December 25th
- Soul [Disney+ Original]
- Burrow [Disney+ Original]
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle [Disney+ Original]
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in November can be found here.