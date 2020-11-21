Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 21 November, draw:
Lotto: 03, 09, 12, 14, 22, 52 Bonus Ball: 47
Lotto Plus 1: 13, 40, 44, 46, 48, 51 Bonus Ball: 25
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 07, 17, 33, 35, 38 Bonus Ball: 23
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.
Download the app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the Android App or here to download the Apple App.
