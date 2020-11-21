Green lights of the SEC, black flags of Binance, Nov. 13–20 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Editor’s no

Amid a political news cycle that has been stuck in a nauseating loop, covering crypto is often refreshing. Partisan forces have yet to dig out the trenches. A lot of the current task is just getting working definitions in play.

Meanwhile, the technology advances at a mind-boggling rate, and there are still enough outrageous scams, absurd tomfoolery and indeed general skulduggery to keep everything from getting dull.