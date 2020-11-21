Gordon Hayward to sign four-year, $120M deal with Hornets

Regardless, it appears Hayward is on his way to Charlotte after a rather underwhelming career with the Celtics that was marred by injury. However, the 30-year-old still managed to average 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season while shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.

After selecting LaMelo Ball third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, it appears the Hornets are all-in on trying to build a title contender around the youngest Ball brother. If Hayward can return to the player he once was with the Utah Jazz, Charlotte could look different this coming season.