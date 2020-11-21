Gordon Hayward to sign four-year, $120M deal with Hornets

The Boston Celtics can officially kiss Gordon Hayward goodbye.
Hayward has signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes after Hayward declined his $34.2 million player option with the Celtics for the 2020-21 season.
According to Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports, there might be more moving parts to this deal than many believe. Smith points out that Charlotte has to either work a sign-and-trade with Boston, trade away $7.5 million elsewhere or waive Nicolas Batum to clear some cap space.
Regardless, it appears Hayward is on his way to Charlotte after a rather underwhelming career with the Celtics that was marred by injury. However, the 30-year-old still managed to average 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season while shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.
After selecting LaMelo Ball third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, it appears the Hornets are all-in on trying to build a title contender around the youngest Ball brother. If Hayward can return to the player he once was with the Utah Jazz, Charlotte could look different this coming season.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90