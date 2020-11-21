Google is loosening control over its Chromium project, welcoming a new outside dev into leadership, granting community access to its software development system (Stephen Shankland/CNET)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Stephen Shankland / CNET:

Google is loosening control over its Chromium project, welcoming a new outside dev into leadership, granting community access to its software development system  —  Google is loosening control over the core of its Chrome browser, a move that helps Microsoft , Samsung and Brave build competitors …

