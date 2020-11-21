GoDaddy confirms some of its staff fell for a social engineering scam, after hackers changed the email and DNS records for a number of crypto trading platforms (Brian Krebs/Krebs on Security)

Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
GoDaddy confirms some of its staff fell for a social engineering scam, after hackers changed the email and DNS records for a number of crypto trading platforms — Fraudsters redirected email and web traffic destined for several cryptocurrency trading platforms over the past week.
