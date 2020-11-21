Global search volume for Bitcoin appears higher than in 2017 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
According to data collected by Brad Michelson, a senior marketing manager at major trading and investment platform eToro, monthly global volume for searches in the December 2017 bull run was lower than in November 2020.

Citing SEO data provider SEMrush, Michelson said that Bitcoin-related global monthly search volumes in November 2020 accounted for 8.9 million. This is 356% more than BTC search volumes recorded back in December 2017, which amounted to 2.5 million, according to Michelson’s data.

Five-year chart Google (NASDAQ:) search interest in “Bitcoin.” Source: Google