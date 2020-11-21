Fraudsters are claiming they are from Blockchain.com By Cointelegraph

Watch out: Fraudsters are claiming they are from Blockchain.com
Fraudulent actors currently float around the internet claiming association with crypto trading and wallet company Blockchain.com, as confirmed by the Financial Conduct Authority, or FCA, a United Kingdom-based regulatory entity.
The copycats assert association with Blockchain.com under Blockchain Ltd, a clone version of the real company. The genuine Blockchain.com, under the agent Blockchain Access UK Ltd and principal entity Modulr FS Limited, holds legitimate FCA authorization, according to a warning posted by the FCA on Friday.
