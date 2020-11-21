Fourteen states and DC released their contact tracing apps so far, with CA and others to follow, but adoption has been uneven due to politicization of COVID-19 (Rolfe Winkler/Wall Street Journal)

Rolfe Winkler / Wall Street Journal:

Fourteen states and DC released their contact tracing apps so far, with CA and others to follow, but adoption has been uneven due to politicization of COVID-19  —  Exposure notification technology, now available to more Americans, shows promise,nbsp; —  Covid-19 contact-tracing apps from Apple Inc …

