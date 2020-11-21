Florida goes to extremes to avoid Vanderbilt locker room

The Florida Gators are doing everything they possibly can to avoid using Vanderbilt’s visitors locker room on Saturday.

Due to concerns about COVID-19, Florida coach Dan Mullen has worked to ensure that the Gators don’t have to crowd into the cramped Vanderbilt Stadium visiting locker room. Mullen said on ESPN prior to the game that the team dressed at the hotel, arrived late intentionally, warmed up without pads and got fully dressed at the last possible moment.

At halftime, a picture showed Florida players congregating on the corner of the field at halftime instead of going inside.