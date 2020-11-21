Famous Musicians In The Beginning Of Their Careers Vs. Now

Early-’00s John Legend was everything.

1.

What Taylor Swift looked like in the beginning of her career in 2006:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

What Taylor Swift looks like now:

2.

What Harry Styles looked like in the beginning of his career in 2011:


Shirlaine Forrest / WireImage / Getty Images

What Harry Styles looks like now:

3.

What Mariah Carey looked like in the beginning of her career in 1990:


Deborah Feingold / Getty Images

What Mariah Carey looks like now:


Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

4.

What Stevie Wonder looked like in the beginning of his career in 1963:


David Redfern / Redferns / Getty Images

What Stevie Wonder looks like now:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

5.

What Madonna looked like in the beginning of her career in 1984:


Michael Putland / Getty Images

What Madonna looks like now:

6.

What Kelly Clarkson looked like in the beginning of her career in 2002:


Amanda Edwards / Redferns / Getty Images

What Kelly Clarkson looks like now:


NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal / Getty Images

7.

What Rihanna looked like in the beginning of her career in 2005:


Rob Verhorst / Redferns / Getty Images

What Rihanna looks like now:


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

8.

What Beyoncé looked like in the beginning of her career in 1998:


Marion Curtis / The Life Picture Collection / Getty Images

What Beyoncé looks like now:


Robyn Beck / Getty Images

9.

What Jay-Z looked like in the beginning of his career in 1989:


Al Pereira / Getty Images

What Jay-Z looks like now:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

10.

What Janet Jackson looked like in the beginning of her career in 1982:


Harry Langdon / Getty Images

What Janet Jackson looks like now:

11.

What Patti Smith looked like in the beginning of her career in 1976:


Gijsbert Hanekroot / Redferns / Getty Images

What Patti Smith looks like now:

12.

What Tina Turner looked like in the beginning of her career in 1961:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

What Tina Turner looks like now:


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

13.

What Lenny Kravitz looked like in the beginning of his career in 1989:


Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

What Lenny Kravitz looks like now:

14.

What Jennifer Lopez looked like in the beginning of her career in the late ’90s:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

What Jennifer Lopez looks like now:


John Sciulli / Getty Images

15.

What Diana Ross looked like in the beginning of her career in 1960:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

What Diana Ross looks like now:

16.

What Elton John looked like in the beginning of his career in 1968:


Val Wilmer / Redferns / Getty Images

What Elton John looks like now:


Alberto Pizzoli / Getty Images

17.

What John Legend looked like in the beginning of his career in 2004:


Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

What John Legend looks like now:


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

18.

What Celine Dion looked like in the beginning of her career in the early ’80s:


Ponopresse / Getty Images

What Celine Dion looks like now:


Denise Truscello / Getty Images

19.

What James Taylor looked like in the beginning of his career in 1969:


Jack Robinson / Getty Images

What James Taylor looks like now:


Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

20.

What Dave Grohl looked like in the beginning of his career in 1991:


Paul Bergen / Redferns / Getty Images

What Dave Grohl looks like now:


Barry Brecheisen / WireImage / Getty Images

21.

What Ciara looked like in the beginning of her career in 2004:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

What Ciara looks like now:

22.

What André 3000 looked like in the beginning of his career in the early ’90s:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

What André 3000 looks like now:


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

23.

What Fiona Apple looked like in the beginning of her career in 1996:


David Corio / Redferns / Getty Images

What Fiona Apple looks like now:


Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images

24.

What the Jonas Brothers looked like in the beginning of their career in 2006:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What the Jonas Brothers look like now:


Tibrina Hobson / WireImage / Getty Images

25.

What Drake looked like in the beginning of his career in 2006:


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

What Drake looks like now:


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

26.

And what Britney Spears looked like in the beginning of her career in 1998:


L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images

What Britney Spears looks like now:


Gabe Ginsberg / FilmMagic / Getty Images

