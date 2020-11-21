Famous Musicians In The Beginning Of Their Careers Vs. Now

Early-’00s John Legend was everything.
1.
What Taylor Swift looked like in the beginning of her career in 2006:
What Taylor Swift looks like now:
2.
What Harry Styles looked like in the beginning of his career in 2011:
What Harry Styles looks like now:
3.
What Mariah Carey looked like in the beginning of her career in 1990:
What Mariah Carey looks like now:
4.
What Stevie Wonder looked like in the beginning of his career in 1963:
What Stevie Wonder looks like now:
5.
What Madonna looked like in the beginning of her career in 1984:
What Madonna looks like now:
6.
What Kelly Clarkson looked like in the beginning of her career in 2002:
What Kelly Clarkson looks like now:
7.
What Rihanna looked like in the beginning of her career in 2005:
What Rihanna looks like now:
8.
What Beyoncé looked like in the beginning of her career in 1998:
What Beyoncé looks like now:
9.
What Jay-Z looked like in the beginning of his career in 1989:
What Jay-Z looks like now:
10.
What Janet Jackson looked like in the beginning of her career in 1982:
What Janet Jackson looks like now:
11.
What Patti Smith looked like in the beginning of her career in 1976:
What Patti Smith looks like now:
12.
What Tina Turner looked like in the beginning of her career in 1961:
What Tina Turner looks like now:
13.
What Lenny Kravitz looked like in the beginning of his career in 1989:
What Lenny Kravitz looks like now:
14.
What Jennifer Lopez looked like in the beginning of her career in the late ’90s:
What Jennifer Lopez looks like now:
15.
What Diana Ross looked like in the beginning of her career in 1960:
What Diana Ross looks like now:
16.
What Elton John looked like in the beginning of his career in 1968:
What Elton John looks like now:
17.
What John Legend looked like in the beginning of his career in 2004:
What John Legend looks like now:
18.
What Celine Dion looked like in the beginning of her career in the early ’80s:
What Celine Dion looks like now:
19.
What James Taylor looked like in the beginning of his career in 1969:
What James Taylor looks like now:
20.
What Dave Grohl looked like in the beginning of his career in 1991:
What Dave Grohl looks like now:
21.
What Ciara looked like in the beginning of her career in 2004:
What Ciara looks like now:
22.
What André 3000 looked like in the beginning of his career in the early ’90s:
What André 3000 looks like now:
23.
What Fiona Apple looked like in the beginning of her career in 1996:
What Fiona Apple looks like now:
24.
What the Jonas Brothers looked like in the beginning of their career in 2006:
What the Jonas Brothers look like now:
25.
What Drake looked like in the beginning of his career in 2006:
What Drake looks like now:
26.
And what Britney Spears looked like in the beginning of her career in 1998:
What Britney Spears looks like now:
