F Harrell to leave Clippers for Lakers By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


The Los Angeles Lakers quickly moved on from the reported loss of backup big man Dwight Howard, agreeing to a two-year contract with NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, ESPN.com reported Friday.

The Athletic also reported that the Lakers were close to a deal with Harrell, a standout with L.A.’s crosstown rivals, the Clippers.

Howard has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harrell posted career highs with 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 27.8 minutes per game in 63 games (two starts) before the interruption of this past season. He didn’t play in any regular-season games after the resumption of play due to the death of his grandmother, after which his production slipped to 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 18.7 minutes per game during the playoffs.

Harrell, 26, was a second-round pick by Houston in 2015 and played two seasons with the Rockets before joining the Clippers as part of the June 2017 trade that sent All-Star guard Chris Paul to the Rockets.

Through five seasons, Harrell has averaged 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 318 games (25 starts).

The acquisition of Harrell comes on the heels of the Lakers’ reported trade pickup of guard Dennis Schroder from Oklahoma City. Schroder finished second in last season’s Sixth Man of the Year voting.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR