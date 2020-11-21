Europe regulator sees Boeing 737 MAX ungrounding in January By

© . FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing facilities at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake
PARIS () – Europe’s aviation safety regulator expects to clear the Boeing (NYSE:) 737 MAX for flight in January, joining the United States in lifting a grounding imposed in the wake of two crashes, its top official said in remarks broadcast on Saturday.
“It is likely that in our case we will adopt the decisions allowing the (airplane) to return to service some time in January,” Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) told the Paris Air Forum.
