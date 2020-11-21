‘Euphoria’ Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

Instagram

One unnamed director apparently insults the actor, who plays Tyler on the hit HBO series, during a Zoom audition, though the 25-year-old star expertly hits back at him.

One might need to know proper Zoom etiquette in this new era where almost everything was done virtually. One director apparently insulted “Euphoria” star Lukas Cage‘s apartment during a Zoom audition, though the 25-year-old expertly clapped back at him.

Taking to his Twitter account, Lukas shared the clip from the said audition. The actor, who plays Tyler on the hit HBO series, could be seen preparing for his virtual audition when the director made a harsh comment to a third person over Zoom.

Seemingly forget to mute his mic, the unnamed director said, “These poor people live in these tiny apartments. Like I’m looking at his background and he has his TV, you know…” The comments didn’t go unheard as Lukas quickly responded wittily, “It’s a s****y apartment. Give me this job so I can get a better one.”

The directly immediately showed remorse, saying he was “so, so sorry” and “mortified” by the comment. Lukas played it cool and told him that he could help him upgrade his living situation by hiring him.

However, that didn’t stop him from posting on Twitter. Writing in the caption of his post on the blue bird app, Lukas shared tips to “s**t talking” directors. “psa if youre a s**t talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings,” so he said.

Fans quickly rallied behind the actor as one said, “I don’t get how people can shit talk about other people living conditions. Have they never been in a similar situation? They just lived in a wealthy house in their entire lives or something?” Someone, meanwhile, asked Lukas to just drop the name of the director.

“What’s weird is that you really can’t tell anything about your apartment from this view. Looks great to me. It’s possible you live in some palatial penthouse and just happen to have set yourself and your camera up near your television. What’s the director complaining about?” another user opined.

While Lukas didn’t reveal the identity of the direction, one fan suggested that it was “Kingsman: The Secret Service” filmmaker Matthew Vaughn. A fan claimed on Instagram, “I’m pretty sure the director talking s**t about him on Zoom is Matthew Vaughn. Heard him talk many times and January Jones confirms it.” However, some others said it wasn’t Vaugh.