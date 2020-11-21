Ether wallet addresses with at least 1 ETH hit record high By Cointelegraph

Ether wallet addresses with at least 1 ETH hit record high
The (BTC) bull run may be dominating headlines, but the stalwart cryptocurrency isn’t the only coin to be showing strong positive indicators.
According to data from Glassnode alerts, the number of Ether (ETH) wallet addresses holding a minimum of 1 ETH hit an all-time high on Nov. 19:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.